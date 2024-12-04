High-frequency crystal oscillators for military and space applications hit U.S. market

Q-Tech Corporation has announced the introduction of the AXTAL GHz Series of crystal oscillators and modules to the U.S. market. Developed by Q-Tech’s European affiliate, AXTAL, the series includes high-frequency, ultra-low noise crystal-controlled sources that offer benefits across a variety of applications, including military, aviation, and space.

The AXTAL GHz Series is designed to provide precise and stable frequency generation, featuring ultra-low phase noise (both close-in and noise floor). These oscillators are intended to enhance performance in radar systems, communication equipment, and RF measurement systems. Specific advantages include improved resolution and accuracy for radar, higher-quality data transmission in communication systems, and lower measurement limits in RF testing.

The series offers a range of crystal oscillator types, including SAW clocks and ultra-low noise OCXOs, as well as customized versions capable of producing odd frequencies and modules with multiple outputs. In addition to radar and communications applications, the AXTAL GHz Series is also well-suited for use in transponders, synthesizers, and RF measurement instruments.