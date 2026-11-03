High-frequency GaN boards support 100 kHz motor drives

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) has introduced the EPC91124 and EPC91125, two 100 V three-phase BLDC motor drive evaluation boards for motion-control development at operating voltages from 18 V to 80 V and PWM switching frequencies up to 100 kHz. The EPC91124 uses the EPC2361 100 V eGaN® FET with 0.75 mΩ typical RDS(on) and supports up to 35 ARMS continuous phase current, while the EPC91125 uses the EPC2367 with 1.2 mΩ typical RDS(on) and supports 30 ARMS continuous current.

Both boards integrate gate drivers, three-phase current sensing, voltage monitoring, housekeeping supplies, temperature monitoring and encoder/Hall interfaces in a 79 mm × 80 mm footprint, helping engineers evaluate high-frequency inverter designs for industrial automation, collaborative robots, AMRs, drones and precision servo systems.