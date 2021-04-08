HIgh-frequency, high-bandwidth RFICs and MMICs target RF and microwave

CML Microcircuits has announced the SµRF, a new range of high frequency, high bandwidth RFICS and MMICs targeting RF and mmWave applications. As wireless communications move further into the GHz range, the need for high-quality RF building blocks to enable high bandwidth and low latency is growing rapidly.

The global demand for faster downloads and more data is driving bandwidths up. Moving to GHz frequencies is the only way to deliver wider pipelines to the handset, desk, home and office. However, RF design in the GHz band is challenging, even for specialist companies with experienced engineering teams. The SµRF ‘Semiconductor Microwave RF’ range will address this by democratising mmWave design, with easy-to-use unique solutions in standard IC packaging.

Through the SµRF product family, engineers will have access to products that are easy to design with, easy to evaluate and easy to manufacture. SµRF products will accelerate new mmWave and GHz product design, simplify manufacturing and enable high-frequency solutions for everyone.

Applications, such as virtual and augmented reality, high-definition imaging, high-performance computing and even the connected car, all need higher bandwidth. Delivering high bandwidth to small and portable devices over wireless interfaces requires excellence in RF design. The SµRF range lowers the design barrier to GHz excellence by harnessing CML’s expertise in off-the-shelf integrated solutions.

CML is using its expertise in advanced IC design to develop the SµRF range, providing continuity from the sub-GHz frequencies, where CML already excels, up to 100 GHz and potentially beyond. This wide frequency spectrum will address the majority of new and existing applications. It will service the IoT, from long-range data links and the smart grid, to emerging applications in 5G, such as pico-cells and fixed-line broadband, as well as global broadband networks and satellite communications.

The products will be supported by simple to use, low-cost evaluation tools, allowing engineers to quickly explore the benefits they bring. These benefits include excellent RF performance, matched input-output impedances and standard IC packaging for easier circuit and PCB design and manufacture.