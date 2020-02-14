High input voltage industrial dc-dc converters deliver 5-kW output

Absopulse has released the HVI 5K-3U7 series of high input voltage industrial DC-DC converters that deliver up to 5kW output power. A built-in redundancy diode allows for parallel connection of a number of 5kW converter units to create a 10kW, 15kW, or higher DC-power solution, and N+1 operation. The output separation diode also makes the units suitable for battery charging applications.

The HVI 5K-3U7 converters accept 600Vdc input (400V to 800Vdc range). Output options include 24V, 48V, 110Vdc, 125Vdc or custom. Output regulation is ±1% combined across all input line and load conditions, including output separation diode. Efficiency is a minimum of 85% at full load depending on input/output configuration required.

The design is verified for 5600Vdc input to output isolation and production level testing is 4300Vdc input to output. The converters comply with the requirements of EN/IEC 61010-1 and related standards. The units have reverse polarity protection, inrush and output current limiting, short-circuit protection and self-resetting thermal shut-down in the case of insufficient airflow.

The converters are equipped with heavy filtering on the input and output for low noise. The input meets EN 55032 Class A with wide margins, with Class B available as an option. This ensures that the units can be used in EMI sensitive environments without additional filtering.

High-quality built-in fans provide sufficient airflow for operation within a 0°C to 50°C temperature range without de-rating. Requirements for wider temperature ranges can be accommodated. The HVI 5K-3U7 chassis-mount units measure 132 x 432 x 407 mm (5.2″ x 17″ x 16″). 19” rack-mounting is also available on request.

The HVI 5K-3U7 heavy-duty, high input voltage DC-DC converters are typically employed in power utility, industrial control, automotive, marine and telecommunications environments.