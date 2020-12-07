High-performance external antennas cover, GNSS, LTE, WiFi, GPS bands

AVX Corporation announces Ethertronics’ extensive range of high-performance, high-reliability external antennas designed to provide immediate, standardized solutions for a wide range of cross-market applications with challenging space, weight, and performance requirements. The nine antenna series offers a wide variety of small, low-profile form factors ruggedized and environmentally sealed for use in heavy-duty and harsh-environment applications.

The range also offers optional cable connections for greater design flexibility and RoHS and REACH compliance for global utility and international compatibility. Ideal applications for the nine external antenna series extend across the automotive, industrial, agricultural, networking, medical, retail, energy, and transportation industries and include remote monitoring, gateways and access points, point-of-sale terminals, IoT devices, telematics, digital signage, smart homes, smart grids, logistics, tracking, and industrial devices.

The AVX/Ethertronics range of compact and low-profile, high-performance, high-reliability external antennas is optimized to provide immediate, standardized solutions for an expansive range of demanding harsh-environment applications, and is comprised of GNSS/LTE MIMO Three-in-One External Antennas (X1005245), LTE External Antennas (X1005246), GNSS External Antennas (X1005247), GNSS/DSRC Two-in-One External Antennas (X1005248), GPS/GLONASS and LTE Two-in-One External Antennas (X1005249), Wi-Fi External Antennas (X1005323), LTE MIMO/GNSS/Wi-Fi MIMO Five-in-One External Antennas (X1005324), GPS/GLONASS and LTE Two-in-One External Antennas (X1005243), and GNSS/LTE/Wi-Fi 3-in-1 External Antennas (X1005244). Leveraging a combination of advanced satellite and wireless communications technologies, as well as Ethertronics’ proven expertise in innovative antenna design, the external antennas in these nine series can measure as low as 6.7mm (±1.0mm) in height and support a range of both high-band and ultra-high-band frequencies extending from 698–5,920MHz with high reliability, efficiency, and gain characteristics. Available with foam adhesive and screw nut mounting options, these antennas also employ IPX5 and IPX7 sealing protection and withstand operating temperatures extending from -40° to 85°C.

For more information about Ethertronics’ extensive range of external antennas, please click the embedded series-specific links above, or visit the AVX Antenna Solutions product page, which features a new, user-friendly filtering tool that makes it easier to filter options for specific antenna products. For availability, please visit Digi-Key, Mouser, or TTI, Inc.