High-performance global-shutter image sensors minimize need for host processing

STMicroelectronics is enabling the next generation of smart computer-vision applications with new high-speed image sensors that use “global shutter” – the preferred mode for capturing distortion-free images when the scene is moving or when near-infrared illumination is needed.

ST’s advanced image-sensor process technologies enable class-leading pixel size while offering both high sensitivity and low crosstalk. The combination of silicon process innovation and advanced pixel architecture allows a smaller sensor pixel array on the top die, while keeping more silicon area on the bottom die to increase digital-processing capabilities and features.

The new sensors are the VD55G0 with 640 x 600 pixels and the VD56G3 with 1.5 Mpixels (1124 x 1364). Measuring 2.6mm x 2.5mm and 3.6mm x 4.3mm, respectively, VD55G0 and VD56G3 are the smallest on the market in relation to resolution. Low pixel-to-pixel crosstalk at all wavelengths, specifically near-infrared, ensures high contrast for superior image clarity. Embedded optical-flow processing in the VD56G3 calculates movement vectors, without the need for host computer processing. These new sensors are ideally suited to a wide range of applications including Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM), and 3D scanning.

Samples are shipping now to lead customers.