High-power 150 A, 450 Vdc/ break 5 A, 450 Vdc relay features long contact life

Fujistu Components America has announced a 150A power relay with a mechanical life of 300,000 operations (min.) — one of the highest in its class — an electric life of 30,000 operations (min.) for 150A, 450VDC/ break 5A, 450VDC.

The FTR-E3 series is a 1 Form X relay that can safely cut off high DC voltages. It is suitable for use in a range of automotive, alternative energy and industrial applications that require power generation, energy storage, inverter control and DC load controls.

The sealed relay features an arc extinguishing plate for arc suppression that eliminates the use of hydrogen gas and the need for polarity in the main contact circuit. This design reduces potential safety hazards while minimizing the relay’s overall size to 45.0 (L) x 69.0 (W) x 63.3 (H)mm typical and its volume to less than half that of competitive relays.

The FTR-E3 series is available now in 12VDC and 24VDC models. It offers 2,500 dielectric strength, 1,000 MΩ minimum insulation resistance and an operating temperature range of -40 to +85C degrees.