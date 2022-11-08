High-power amps cover VHF, UHF, L, S, C, X and Ku bands

Fairview Microwave has broadened its line of high-power amplifiers designed for multiple market applications in VHF, UHF, L, S, C, X and Ku bands.

This innovative line of broadband high-power amplifiers includes mainly GaN and some LDMOS semiconductor designs with detailed datasheets. GaN performance benefits are the most desirable for broadband applications and exhibit high efficiency in a smaller package size.

These high-power amplifiers provide saturated output power levels ranging from 10 watts to 200 watts. Amplifier designs are available in compact coaxial packages covering broadband frequencies ranging from 1.5 MHz to 18 GHz.

Fairview’s high-power amplifiers are available in rugged, military-grade coaxial packages with operational temperatures from -40 to +85 degrees Celsius. The highly efficient Class AB designs feature 50-ohm input and output matched ports, built-in control and protection circuits, and D-sub connectors for DC bias, command control, and monitoring functions.

“Designers will find these broadband high-power amplifiers extremely useful for test and measurement applications, as well as transmitting RF signals for radar, military radio, and telecommunications systems,” said Tim Galla, Senior Product Manager.

Fairview’s new high-power amplifiers are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, contact Fairview Microwave at +1-972-649-6678.