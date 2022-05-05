High-power connectors from LEMO are IP68 and Mil-tested

LEMO has expanded its field-proven M series portfolio with new configurations for high power requirements. These compact and light designs are vibration proof, reliable, safe and IP68 and Mil tested.

They combine the robust, light & compact M series bodies with new state-of-the-art gold-plated high power contacts. Accommodating cables from 10 mm² (AWG 8) to 50 mm² (AWG 1), LEMO’s high power connectors come in various unipole & multipole configurations for single and three-phase requirements.

These new configurations were developed to satisfy the most stringent connection requirements for high power distribution of electronic devices and electric drive vehicles. They are suited to the most demanding environmental conditions and mission-critical solutions.

Reliable, safe, lightweight, rugged and fully waterproof, the new M series high power connectors offer the most comprehensive interconnect solutions for especially the robotics, motorsport, defense, aerospace and drones industries.

Handling up to 430 A rated current, the M series high power configurations offer the highest power through the smallest shell size connector on the market.

LEMO

www.lemo.com