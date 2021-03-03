High-power current sense resistors meet automotive quality standards

Bourns, Inc. announced the addition of nine new models to its existing AEC-Q200 compliant Model CSM2F High Power Current Sense Resistor Series. Bourns designed the new series as efficient, reliable, cost-effective, and accurate measurement solutions for the battery management systems (BMS), industrial control, and other high current applications.

Current sense resistors are growing in popularity due to their high measurement accuracy and relatively low cost compared to other technologies. These resistors detect and convert current to an easily measured voltage, which is proportional to the current through the device.

The Model CSM2F Series is available in four different footprint sizes: 6918, 8518, 7036, and a new 8536 metric size, and includes two new terminal surface treatments. With this announcement, Bourns is introducing two new styles of surface finishing – fully-plated and bare copper. The new “fully-plated” models go through a tin-plating process after material stamping to create a protective layer that provides enhanced performance, long-term stability, and lower resistance drift after load life test benefits. The “bare-copper” version is constructed without tin-plating for enhanced TCR performance, and the copper terminals are covered with a protective layer to help extend resistor lifespan.

The expanded Bourns Model CSM2F series features resistance values from as low as 25 microohms up to 200 microohms, with permanent power ratings of up to 50 watts, continuous current up to 1414 amps, and high pulse power handling capabilities. The series is manufactured using electron beam (E-Beam) welded resistive copper alloy where the metal alloy current sensing element provides thermal EMF as low as 0.25 µV/K and a low TCR of 50 PPM/°C in the 20 °C to 60 °C temperature range.

The new Bourns Model CSM2F Series is available now and is RoHS compliant*.