High-power current shunt modules feature 1.5-kV isolation

Riedon has introduced the SSA Smart Shunt series next-generation current sensing modules that combine the attributes of conventional passive shunt resistors with those normally associated with considerably more expensive and bulky closed-loop Hall Effect current sensors. Each featuring a built-in precision amplifier, they offer reinforced electrical isolation (up to 1500VDC), alongside industry-leading levels of stability and accuracy.

SSA Smart Shunt units exhibit ±0.1% sensing accuracy and ±0.1% linearity over their entire current range, with far less susceptibility to temperature drift. The need for routine calibration can, therefore, be negated. They also have a rapid response time of less than 1.5μs. With an amplified analog output and integrated protection, these current sensors can be placed on either the high or low side of a circuit, thereby enabling easy integration. Their temperature range spans between -40°C and 125°C. Riedon plans to offer a digital output as well, through I2C, RS232, Modbus and CAN interfaces (thus suiting both industrial and automotive installations).

The robustness of SSA Smart Shunt modules makes them suitable for use in high-power (100A to 1000A) implementations, where harsh conditions may need to be dealt with – such as elevated temperature levels, heavy vibrations, and electromagnetic interference (EMI). Key examples include electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid-electric vehicle (HEV) traction inverters, AC/DC converters, uninterruptible power supplies, renewable energy generation sites, and smart grid infrastructure.

Riedon’s SSA Smart Shunt modules are now available exclusively via distribution partner Digi-Key.