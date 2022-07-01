High-power fuses meet UL 248-13 standard for high interrupt current rating

Bourns, Inc. announced the expansion of the Company’s POWrFuse High-Power Fuse product family. The two new POWrFuse models PF-F and PF-M series are high power rating industrial fuse links specially designed to meet the UL 248-13 semiconductor (aR) standard. These high-power fuses are excellent solutions to help protect sensitive power semiconductor devices against overcurrent events in a variety of power inverters, converters, rectifiers, AC/DC drives, UPS systems, and reduced voltage motor starters.

The Bourns POWrFuse PF-F series features 800 VAC/VDC voltage, power ratings from 50-400 A and up to a 100 kA @ 800 VAC and 50 kA @ 800 VDC interrupting rating. The POWrFuse PF-M series provides 240 VAC/150 VDC voltage, power ratings from 50-180 A and up to a 160 kA @ 240 VAC and 50 kA @ 150 VDC interrupting rating. Both of these high-power fuse series are bolt mounted, offer fast-acting protection under fault current, low resistance, and power loss, and deliver an operating temperature range of -55 to +125 °C.

In addition, both series are UL recognized to help OEMs save qualification time while also enhancing overall quality and reliability. These attributes, in turn, help to lower the total cost of ownership for end customers.

The Bourns POWrFuse model PF-F and PF-M series are available now and are RoHS compliant* and halogen-free**.