High-power fuses optimized for electric vehicle use

Bourns, Inc. announced a new POWrFuse High-Power Fuse model series. Bourns specifically designed the POWrFuse Model PF-K Series to meet ISO 8820-8 standards for the protection of high-voltage accessory circuits in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). These circuits are found in a variety of EV/HEV applications including electrical energy storage (ESS), battery disconnect units (BDUs), and battery management systems (BMS).

These new high-voltage EV fuses support operation up to 500 VDC and feature a 20 kA at 500 VDC interrupting rating and an extended temperature range of -55 to +125 °C. Individual models within the PF-K Series have current ratings from 15 to 50 A and are available in the bolt and PCB mounting options. In addition, the latest POWrFuse EV fuses have been tested to Bourns’ internal automotive quality standards for environmental reliability, transient current cycling, and device electrical and fusing characteristics.

The Bourns POWrFuse Model PF-K Series models are available now and are RoHS compliant* and halogen-free**.