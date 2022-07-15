High-power fuses optimized for telecom DC power distribution circuits

Bourns, Inc. announced it has further expanded its POWrFuse High-Power Fuse product family with a new telecommunications model series. Bourns specifically designed the POWrFuse Model PF-N Series to meet the requirements of the UL 284-1 standard. Supporting operation up to 170 VDC and with two PCB mounting configurations, the PF-N Series delivers superior current limiting and short circuit protection for DC power distribution circuits in telecommunication systems.

These UL-recognized high-power fuses feature a 100 kA interrupting rating, up to an 80 A current rating, and an operating temperature range of -55 to +125 °C. The features of the Bourns POWrFuse PF- N Series make them optimal protection solutions that help avoid costly service calls and aid in ensuring maximum system uptime.

The Bourns POWrFuse Model PF- N Series is available now and is RoHS compliant* and halogen free**.