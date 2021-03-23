High-power offline buck converter ICs target mass-market appliances

Power Integrations announced a new member of its acclaimed LinkSwitch-TN2 AC-DC converter family. The new LNK3207 ICs facilitate higher-power offline buck converter designs for appliances and industrial applications by increasing the available output current from 360 mA to 575 mA, while also reducing BOM count.

The LNK3207 AC-DC converter ICs increase the available current by 60% while also delivering greater than 80% efficiency and no-load consumption of less than 30 mW. Each monolithic LinkSwitch-TN2 IC incorporates a 725 V power MOSFET, oscillator, on/off control for high efficiency at light load, a high-voltage switched current source for self-biasing, frequency jittering, fast (cycle-by-cycle) current limit, hysteretic thermal shutdown, and output and input overvoltage protection circuitry.

The new LinkSwitch-TN2 ICs target mass-market appliances such as washers, dryers, and coffee makers, which benefit from their design simplicity. They are also suitable for sensor-based devices that require low power such as home security cameras and smart thermostats, as well as metering and IoT installations. Devices are available in three packages, PDIP-8C, SMD-8C, and SO-8C, for design flexibility. The SMD-8C package is ideal for high-temperature ambient 85/105 °C applications.

LNK3207 AC-DC converter ICs are priced at $0.60 in volume product quantities. A new reference design, RDR-912 describes a 6.6 W non-isolated buck converter with 85 VAC – 265 VAC input and 12 V, 550 mA output built using the lowest possible component count.