High-power pin and socket connectors for high current rating data communication

TE Connectivity has unveiled its new high-power pin and socket product portfolio, addressing high current rating demands from high-speed board-to-board and board-to-busbar data communication applications. The new portfolio currently includes ICCON Block and ICCON Insert connectors. These new products can offer flexible design options and a floating feature for easy installation for applications up to 350A.

Easy installation is enabled by an optional floating feature on the ICCON Insert products that allows for ± 1 mm radial misalignment when mating two printed circuit boards (PCBs) or busbars. Flexible design options in various mounting types can fit different assembly process requirements. Standard pin sizes can support 30 to 350 A of power. Customizable stack height options can be offered by different lengths of power pins. By using TE’s proven Crown Band Plus socket design in many sizes, this portfolio can provide low contact resistance and low power consumption.