High-power reed relays switch up to 1 kVDC

Standex Electronics introduces a new BH series of high-power reed relays. This relay series can switch up to 1 kVDC while providing a breakdown voltage of 3 kVDC and higher across the open contacts.

The integrated Electrostatic Shield and axial switch leads ensure a high insulation resistance of 10 TOhm across the open contacts and between the coil and contacts. Also, as a result, very Low Leakage Current in the picoamperes range. The outer Magnetic Shield protects the relays against a mutual interaction and allows an assembly with higher density.

This variable Multi-channel Dry-switch design can be built with up to 4 switches Form A and, thanks to its features such as reliable switching behavior, long lifetime, and low contact resistance (ON-Resistance), it makes an ideal relay for precise testers, automated test equipment or an alternative for mercury relays. Typical applications include automated and semiconductor test equipment, high-insulation/high-accuracy testers, test and measurement, high-voltage industrial, general purpose, and mercury wetted replacement.

Features include 1,000 VDC switching voltage, breakdown voltage 3 kVDC and higher across the open switch, off-state leakage current in picoampere range, multi-channel dry-switch design with up to 4 Form A switches, magnetic shield for high-density assembly, and compliance with RoHS and REACH.