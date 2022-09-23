HIgh-power resistors feature low TCR, pulse-load capability

Bourns, Inc. introduced its new high-power resistor series that features a robust metal strip resistive element offering excellent pulse load capability and low-Temperature Coefficient of Resistance (TCR). These capabilities in the Bourns Model CRG2512 Series help increase resistor reliability making them optimal inrush current limiting solutions for capacitors, hot swaps, and snubber circuits in a broad range of current sensing, power supply, stepper motor drive, and input amplifier applications.

Available in a 2512 (6432 metric) surface mount package size, the new resistors have a power rating of 1 or 2 watts, a TCR as low as ±50 ppm/°C, and an operating temperature range of up to 170°C. Due to their metal resistive element construction, the Bourns Model CRG2512 Series provides very low inductance, low noise, and excellent reliability in a wide range of resistance values from 110 to 680 milliohms.

Bourns continues to broaden its portfolio of surface mount metal strip chip resistors designed for current sensing applications. These resistors detect and convert current to an easily measured voltage, which is proportional to the current through the device. Current sense resistors are growing in popularity due to their high measurement accuracy and relatively low cost compared to other technologies.