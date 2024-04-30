High-power RF switch targets land mobile radio and defense applications

The high-power MBX3110 RF switch provides robust support for LMR applications and is also versatile enough to serve a variety of sectors including defense systems and advanced wireless infrastructure. Optimized for high-reliability switching tasks, the MBX3110 can also replace pin diodes in sophisticated test equipment, underscoring its broad utility and impact across multiple industries. Solid-state RF switches like the MBX3110 outperform equivalent electromechanical switches in most applications, offering greater reliability, faster switching speeds, and longer lifetimes.

The global RF switch market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand from $13 billion in 2021 to $60 billion by 2032, as reported by the research firm Global Market Insights. This growth underscores Mobix Labs’ RF switching technology innovation and strategic expansion into new and profitable markets.

The MBX3110 RF switch offers world-class performance at a low cost, featuring wider frequency range, lower insertion loss, and faster switching times compared to existing market offerings. It boasts a low insertion loss of 0.52 dB at 1 GHz, high linearity of -78dBc at 43 dBm, and a rapid switching time of only 4 microseconds, ensuring best-in-class performance in demanding applications. Packaged in a small 32-lead 5mm x 5mm QFN, the MBX3110 is ideally suited for applications where both performance and size are critical, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of RF applications.

Samples of the MBX3110 SP10T switch are available now, and production volume is planned for Q3 2024.