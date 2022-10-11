High-power shunt resistors feature metal sensing pins for accurate high-current measurement

Bourns, Inc. announced an extension to its Model CSM2F Series power shunt resistor portfolio with 12 new series. This new series feature riveted through-hole metal sensing pins meeting the growing need for accurate positioning of voltage sense points in high current applications. These latest additions to the Bourns Model CSM2F Series shunt resistor family are engineered using the Company’s electron beam-welded resistive technology that supports high-power designs up to 50 watts with a continuous current of up to 1414 amps. In addition, these new series are constructed with a metal alloy resistive element that delivers a thermal EMF as low as 0.25 µV/K.

Available in two or three tin-plated copper pin options, the new Model CSM2F Series with additional sensing pins offer a third pin option that is connected to the ground side of the circuit. The three-pin design helps reduce sensing errors by carrying the ground current on a separate path from the sensing circuit for higher measurement accuracy. The new Bourns Model CSM2F Series shunt resistor family extension also features a wide resistance range from 25 µΩ up to 200 µΩ, and a low ±50 PPM/°C TCR in the 20 °C to 60 °C temperature range. Giving designers additional flexibility, the new series is offered in three different surface finishes to match various customer environmental and soldering needs, and are available in four package sizes: 6918, 8518, 7036, and 8536 (metric).

All series of the Bourns Model CSM2F high power shunt resistors are available now and are RoHS compliant* and halogen free.