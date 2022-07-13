High-precision calibration reference accelerometers offered in full-scale acceleration ranges

Silicon Designs, Inc. announced the global market launch of its Silicon Designs, Inc. announced the global market launch of its Model 2290 Series , a family of high-precision, single-axis MEMS DC calibration reference accelerometers.

Offered in four unique full-scale acceleration ranges, of ±5 g, ±10 g, ±25 g, and ±50 g, the Series offers a precise, reliable, and accurate means of determining the sensitivity and frequency response characteristics of unknown MEMS DC accelerometers during end-to-end calibrations and related performance verifications. Within these applications, Model 2290 serves as the “Reference Standard,” either for performance specification comparisons or as an actual substitute for the working accelerometer. Beyond such verifications, the Series also supports a variety of zero-to-medium frequency instrumentation applications ranging from 2000 Hz to DC, including both centers of gravity acceleration measurements and equipment calibrations.

The rugged design of the Model 2290 Series incorporates a high-precision, non-ITAR controlled, tactical-grade MEMS inertial sense element (U.S. Export Classification ECCN 7A994) of similarly rugged design to that which may be also found within Silicon Designs’ own industry best-selling Model 1527 Series. The MEMS DC accelerometer chip and other internal components of the Model 2290 are housed together within a 1” square, epoxy sealed, anodized aluminum case with a 10-foot integral cable. The cable further terminates into 4-wire pigtails for seamless compatibility with most industry data acquisition systems. An initial calibration certificate is supplied with each Model 2290 accelerometer. Units are both REACH and RoHS compliant.

The Model 2290 Series is relatively insensitive to temperature changes and gradients. Onboard voltage regulation and an internal voltage reference eliminate the need for precision power supplies. The anodized aluminum case is easily mounted via screws, adhesive, or a mounting magnet. As the reference accelerometer is non-ferrous, its performance remains otherwise unaffected by magnetic mounting techniques. Recommended optional accessories for the Model 2290 Series, also available from Silicon Designs, include the Model 2230 triaxial mounting block; Model 2232 magnetic mount; and Model 2235-BLK stud adaptor block.