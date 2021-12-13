High-precision GNSS module/RTK combo targets agricultural & construction machines, robotic vehicles

Point One Navigation and Quectel Wireless Solutions announced the LG69T-AM, the latest addition to the LG69T GNSS Module Series. Point One’s positioning engine powers the LG69T-AM and enables centimeter-level global accuracy by integrating augmented GNSS in an affordable yet easy-to-use module with open-source API.

The LG69T-AM GNSS module features STMicroelectronics’ TeseoV dual-band L1/L5 positioning receiver platform with 80 tracking and 4 fast acquisition channels compatible with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, and NAVIC. The LG69T-AM leverages Point One’s RTK and SSR technology for centimeter-level accuracy and ultra-fast convergence time. It is designed for easy integration with minimal e-BOM modification and is well-suited for mass-market adoption without the need for an expensive external co-processor. Due to its small package size, lightweight, and excellent power consumption, it is ideal for applications such as robotics and precision agriculture.

Embedded in the LG69T-AM are Point One’s FusionEngine and its Polaris correction service client. FusionEngine is compatible with standards-based corrections services including those based on RTCM. Polaris is Point One’s own GNSS correction service that unlocks better than 10cm absolute accuracy with a coast-to-coast footprint in the USA and coverage across Europe. It offers a variety of connectivity options including delivery over cellular and L-Band. The network is purpose-built for precision agriculture customers and includes advanced anti-jam, interference mitigation, end-to-end security, and automatic integrity monitoring unmatched by any other provider.