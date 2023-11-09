High-Q inductors serve TV and radio RF applications

Bourns, Inc. introduced an air coil inductor series that features high Q, high self-resonant frequency, and tight inductance tolerance. The Bourns Model AC4842R Air Coil Inductor Series offers a high frequency, low loss solution that gives RF application designers a wider range of high Q solution options. Delivering a high Q value of at least 100 with inductance from 22 to 150 nanohenry (nH), these new air coil inductors are well-suited for today’s high-frequency TV and radio receivers, radio transmitters and RF amplifier and tuning applications.

The series’ features a wire coil design without a magnetic core, which provides significantly lower inductance values and offers superior functionality at high frequencies. Bourns designed the Model AC4842R Series with tight tolerance providing DC resistance from 4 to 33 milliohms, with 1.2 to 3.50 A maximum rated current and offering an operating temperature range from –25 to +125 °C. The Model AC4842R Series is also manufactured with an epoxy cover for added mechanical stability, and the series’ surface mount design makes these air coil inductors ideal for pick and place processes.

The Bourns Model AC4842R Series is available now and is RoHS compliant.