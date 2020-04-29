High-rel IMU sensor accurate to 1.3°/hr

Aceinna announced high volume availability of the new ACEINNA IMU383ZA, which integrates triple-redundant, 3-axis MEMS accelerometer and gyroscope sensors. This miniature module is factory-calibrated over the -40C to +85C industrial temperature range, to provide consistent performance through extreme operating environments for a wide variety of applications including automotive ADAS, autonomous systems, drones, robotics, agricultural, construction, and other industrial machines.

The IMU383ZA offers improved performance, in addition to a unique fault-tolerant sensor architecture for improved reliability. The IMU383ZA provides a standard SPI bus for cost-effective board-to-board communications. Other critical new features include advanced synchronization and a bootloader for field upgradeability.

Measuring only 24mm x 37mm x 9.5mm, the ACEINNA IMU383ZA integrates a triple-redundant architecture, that, combined with the small, low-cost packaging, meet the challenging performance, reliability and cost requirements of the automotive market including the areas of autonomous vehicles, self-driving taxis/delivery vehicles. ADAS systems, electronic stability control, lane keep assist applications, and more.

The IMU383ZA triple-redundant sensor architecture consists of three independent, 3-Axis Accelerometer and 3-Axis Gyros for excellent accuracy and reliability. By embedding a triple-redundant sensor array, the IMU383ZA uses ACEINNA’s proprietary voting scheme to utilize only valid sensor data. Any defective sensor output or errant dataset will be ignored or de-rated in importance.

Engineering samples and evaluation kits are available to qualified customers at WPG Americas or Mouser.