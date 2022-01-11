High-retention USB 3.0 ECF couplers prevent disconnects

L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a maker of wired and wireless connectivity products, recently announced it has released a series of panel-mount USB 3.0 couplers that feature high-retention jacks. The new couplers offer up to three times the retention force of a standard USB jack, preventing disconnects under high strain.

The new ECF style USB couplers feature fully shielded and grounded connectors, are USB 3.0 compliant and work with standard cables, with no special plugs required. They are available with USB type A to A, A to B, and B to A connector configurations, can be flange-mounted or panel-mounted using standard screws and are able to ground to a panel if required. Additionally, the connectors used in these new ECF style couplers have a max retention force of 40N to 60N, which is 50% more than a standard friction-fit USB jack.

“In many industrial, factory and manufacturing applications, heavy vibration and accidental cable pull could cause a cable to become dislodged, resulting in costly downtime,” said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager. “Our new high-retention USB couplers were designed to eliminate this problem.”

L-com’s new USB 3.0 high-retention couplers are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

