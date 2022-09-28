High-rez line-scan imaging modules deliver 900 dpi

Teledyne DALSA is pleased to introduce AxCIS, a new family of high-speed and high-resolution fully integrated line scan imaging modules. These easy-to-use Contact Image Sensors (CIS) combine sensors, lenses, and lights all in one, offering a lower-cost inspection system for many demanding machine vision applications.

AxCIS is powered by Teledyne’s new quad linear CMOS image sensors, which deliver up to 120 kHz line rates for mono, 60 kHz x 3 for color, at 900 dpi resolution, so that defects can be detected with unprecedented precision. Its unique staggered sensor design covers the whole field of view without missing pixels, providing a 100% seamless image without any interpolation. HDR imaging can be achieved using a dual exposure mode, which enables better detectability for highly reflective materials with improved dynamic range.

Initially available in widths of 400mm, and 800mm (plus other widths in increments of 100mm), AxCIS can fit anywhere in your system, even with limited vertical clearance. Its Camera Link HS SFP+ fiber-optic interface delivers high-resolution images over standard low-cost, long-length cables (up to 300m) with high reliability of data transmission.

AxCIS will be featured in live demonstrations at VISION Stuttgart from 4-6th October.