High S/N photodiodes come in 0.2 sq-mm to 1 sq-cm sizes

ActLight announced the expansion of its IP portfolio with the launch of the innovative Stand-Alone Dynamic Photodiode.

In addition to the superior signal-to-noise performance, the Stand-Alone Dynamic Photodiode benefits from a unique and patented device structure requiring a very simple, low-cost manufacturing process. Moreover, it offers flexibility in terms of device size, making the Stand-Alone Dynamic Photodiode the ideal light sensor solution for markets looking for a high-performance discrete photodiode.

Customers can choose the size of the detector from a wide range, e.g. from 0.2 square millimeters to 1 square centimeter, to match with their needs in applications such as proximity sensing, light barriers, time of flight, vital signs monitoring, and many others in the Industrial, Healthcare, Automotive, and Consumer Electronic markets.