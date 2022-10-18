High SOA 30-V MOSFET features low on-resistance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited announced the release of, AONS30300, a 30V MOSFET with low on-resistance. The AONS30300 features a high Safe Operating Area (SOA) capability making it ideally suited for demanding applications such as hot swap and eFuse.

A high SOA is essential in server hot-swap applications where the MOSFET needs to be robust to manage the high inrush current effectively. The AONS30300 delivers high SOA robustness under 10VDS with a 10ms pulse width and has an SOA limit of ~48V. This new 30V MOSFET from AOS is available in a compact DFN 5×6 package and has a maximum Rd(son) of 0.58mΩ at an applied Gate-Source Voltage equal to 10VGS. In addition, the AONS30300 is rated at Tj=175°C.

The AONS30300 is immediately available in production quantities with a lead time of 16 weeks. The unit price for AONS30300 starts at US$2.055 in 1,000-unit quantities.