High-speed connectors for USB and Ethernet protocols

LEMO has announced the expansion of its field-proven high-speed data transfer portfolio with the release of USB 3.1 and Single Pair Ethernet connectors, available as of November 15th, 2022.

LEMO is completing its existing USB 2.0 compliant portfolio with a new range of USB 3.1 connectors providing data transfer speed up to 10 Gb/s. Their state-of-the-art inserts ensure optimum shielding and absolute signal integrity. They are also equipped with a pair of USB 2.0 contacts to ensure backwards compatibility as well as a low voltage power contact.

LEMO is also extending its Ethernet compliant portfolio that includes 1000 Base-T4 & 10G Base-T4 compliant solutions with a new range of Single Pair Ethernet connectors providing data transfer speed up to 1 Gb/s. Proposed with either 1 or 2 high-speed SPE pairs, these miniature models ensure robust, safe and lasting compact integrations.

These new configurations for both USB 3.1 and Single Pair Ethernet guarantee high-quality and reliable High-speed interconnect solutions for both indoor and outdoor environments where absolute signal integrity is needed. They are available in LEMO field-proven B, K and T Series.

