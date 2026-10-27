High-Speed Data Interconnect: part 4

BERTs help evaluate serial data transmission and aid in standards compliance.

This series covers high-speed serial communications for data centers and smart factories. In part 3, we looked at eye diagrams, noting that they can provide detail on how a communications channel is behaving, but they are not fast enough to examine every unit interval (UI) that flies by. An instrument that can do that is the bit error-rate tester (BERT).

Q: Wait, is it a bit-error-rate tester or a bit-error-ratio tester? I’ve seen both.

A: Bit-error-rate tester is the more common name for the instrument, although what we usually want to measure is the bit-error-rate ratio (BER): the number of bad bits divided by the total number of bits transmitted.

Q: How does a BERT work?

A: As shown in Figure 1, a BERT’s transmit (Tx) section applies a pseudorandom bit sequence (PRBS) to a device under test (DUT). The receiver (Rx) section recovers the clock signal from the data from the DUT. The recovered clock synchronizes the Rx PRBS generator, which plays back an exact copy of the Tx PRBS patterns. An exclusive-OR comparator detects bad bits, each of which increments an error counter. A key point to note about the BERT is that unlike an oscilloscope, which has a very wide instantaneous bandwidth, the BERT is carefully tuned to the bit rate of interest, allowing it to examine each UI.

Figure 1. A BERT compares a DUT output with the expected PRBS, counting the errors. (Image: Rick Nelson)



Q: What are the drawbacks of a BERT?

A: If we look at the eye diagrams in Figure 2, representing the performance of two DUTs, we notice that the one on the left is much more open. But a BERT would sample both at the same sample time, at the center of each eye, denoted by the gold dot. Consequently, you might conclude from the BERT results that both DUTs are comparable.

Figure 2. The ability to program a BERT’s sample point helps characterize a DUT. (Image: Rick Nelson)

Q: Is there a workaround for this problem?

A: Yes. You can choose a BERT that lets you program the sample position. In the figure, the red dots show the sample point shifted left and right by about one-third of the UI and up and down by about one-fourth of the peak-to-peak voltage (V PP ). We can see that the BERT will find the diagram on the left to still be satisfactory, but the one on the right has problems with both timing jitter and amplitude distortion.

Q: Can we plot the BER vs. eye-diagram position?

A: Yes. A technique based on the Methodologies for Jitter and Signal Quality (MJSQ) standard originally developed for Fibre Channel[1] allows us to plot the bathtub curve shown in blue below the UI in Figure 3. The bathtub at the top has the width of the UI, while at the bottom, it has a width equal to the eye width. The BER is plotted logarithmically on the vertical axis. At the left edge of the UI, the BER is 1—that is, there’s about a coin-toss chance that any bit is erroneous. As we move rightward through the eye, the BER falls and ultimately reaches our BER compliance target: 10-12 in this case. As we continue rightward, the BER begins climbing again, until we reach 1 at the right side of the UI.

Figure 3. The bathtub curve plots BER vs. time and amplitude. (Image: Rick Nelson)

Q: What’s the curve on the top right?

A: We’ve flipped the bathtub on its side and are performing a similar analysis of BER as a function of amplitude rather than time.

Q: We’ve been talking about board-to-board and rack-to-rack communications, but what about at the chip level?

A: Software benchmarks have a role to play here, and both AMD[2] and Nvidia[3] offer software tools to help evaluate the performance of their respective AI accelerator chips. The semiconductor automated-test-equipment (ATE) companies also have a key role to play. Advantest, for example, supports PCIe and CXL testing on its MPT3000 solid-state-drive (SSD) test system,[4] and Teradyne supports those standards with its UltraFLEXplus platform. Earlier this year, Teradyne announced a collaborative effort with Tokyo Electron Ltd. (TEL) to deploy the UltraFlEXplus with TEL’s Prexa singulated device prober to address AI and data-center device test.[5] You can expect to see continuing innovation in this area.

References

[1] INCITS/TR-35-2004 (R2019), Information Technology – Fibre Channel – Methodologies for Jitter and Signal Quality Specification (FC-MJSQ), ANSI

[2] Understanding RCCL Bandwidth and xGMI Performance on AMD Instinct MI300X, AMD

[3] NVIDIA NVbandwidth: Your Essential Tool for Measuring GPU Interconnect and Memory Performance, Nvidia

[4] Advantest Enables PCIe Gen 5 NVMe & CXL Device Testing on Proven MPT3000 SSD Test Systems, Advantest

[5] Teradyne Introduces Integrated Test Solution for AI and Data Center Devices in Collaboration with Tokyo Electron, Teradyne

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