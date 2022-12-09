Connectors meet high-speed data transfer requirements using USB 3.1 (10Gb/s)

Thanks to the development of the Internet of Things (IoT), more and more machines, vehicles, and objects are utilizing more sensors to communicate with one another and the outside world. It is increasingly important than ever to send data reliably in the shortest time possible.

The new LEMO USB 3.1 connectors were designed to meet the most stringent connection requirements for high-speed data transfer using the USB protocol up to 10 Gb/s. They complete LEMO’s extensive portfolio of robust and durable high-speed solutions and attest to the company’s long experience in signal integrity.

These Push-Pull connectors are very compact, robust, and available in a variety of models and series. They can be utilized in harsh indoor and outdoor environments (e.g., extreme temperatures, high humidity, and vibrations). Ideal for use in defense, industrial automation, data communication, aerospace, and test & measurement applications.

Selecting a USB 3.1 connector does not automatically guarantee compliance with this protocol and the related data transfer speed for the complete interconnect solution. In fact, the cables must at least comply with the same protocol, respect the maximum length given in the protocol, and be carefully assembled to the connector; the solution must be fully tested.

LEMO High-speed Data Transfer USB 3.1 (10Gb/s) Key Features:

Max data speed transfer 10 Gb/s

Compliant USB 3.1 protocol

Guaranteed signal integrity

Push-Pull latching mechanism enables rapid, simple, safe, and reliable frequent connect and disconnect

Protect sensitive data in harsh environments with a proprietary interface

360° screening for full EMC shielding

IP50, IP66, and IP68

Compact design for space savings

Robust and miniature models

Up to 5000 mating cycles, resulting in longer service life and reduced ownership costs

Temperature range -55 ° to 250 °C

Up to 12 keyways for alignment

LEMO

www.lemo.com