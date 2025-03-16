High-speed isolated gate drivers optimized for bi-direction GaN control

Over 70% of today’s high-voltage power converters use a two-stage topology. For example, a typical AC-DC EV OBC implements an initial power-factor-correction (PFC) stage and a follow-on DC-DC stage, with bulky ‘DC-link’ buffering capacitors. The resulting systems are large, lossy, and expensive. Bi-directional GaNFast consolidates the two stages into a single, high-speed, high-efficiency stage and in the process, eliminates the bulky capacitors and input inductors, ideal for EV OBCs.

A leading EV and solar micro-inverter manufacturer has already begun their implementation of single-stage BDS converters to improve efficiency, size, and cost in their systems. GaNFast-enabled single-stage converters achieve up to 10% cost savings, 20% energy savings, and up to 50% size reductions.

The ultimate power semiconductor switch (transistor) can block voltage and allow current flow in two directions, with the highest efficiency

Previously, two discrete, back-to-back’single switches had to be used. Still, new bi-directional GaNFast ICs are leading-edge, single-chip designs (monolithic integration) with a merged drain structure, two gate controls, and a patented, integrated, active substrate clamp. One high-speed, high-efficiency bi-directional GaNFast IC replaces up to 4 older switches, increasing system performance while reducing component count, PCB area, and system costs.

The initial 650 V bi-directional GaNFast ICs include NV6427 (100 mΩ R SS(ON) typ. ) and NV6428 (50 mΩ R SS(ON) typ ) in thermally enhanced, top-side-cooled TOLT-16L (Transistor Outline Leaded Topside-cooled) packaging. The product family will be extended into lower R SS(ON) offerings.

The new, high-speed IsoFast devices are galvanically isolated, high-speed drivers optimized to drive bi-directional GaN. With 4x higher transient immunity than existing drivers (up to 200 V/ns) and no external negative bias supply needed, they deliver reliable, fast, accurate power control in high-voltage systems. The initial parts are the NV1702 (dual, independent-channel, digital, isolated bi-directional GaN gate driver) and NV1701 (half-bridge GaN digital isolator) in SOIC-16N and SOIC-14W packages.

th-19th, booth 1107. Bi-directional GaNFast ICs ( NV6427 and NV6428 ) are fully qualified and immediately available in mass-production quantities. IsoFast ( NV1701 and NV1702 ) samples are available now to qualified customers. Single-stage evaluation boards and user guide showcasing both IsoFast and bi-directional GaNFast ICs are available for qualified customers. Navitas will feature bi-directional GaNFast ICs and IsoFast at the APEC 2025 power electronics conference in Atlanta, March 17-19, booth 1107.