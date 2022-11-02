High-surge-rated SMD TVS diodes boast small package size

Continue to Site

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the new SMTOAK2 TVS Diode Series. Many of today’s high-power, high surge rating TVS diodes are only available in axial leaded packages. The compact, 2 kA 8/20 μs rated, surface-mount package SMTOAK2 TVS Diode Series allows electronics designers to achieve a more robust transient voltage, overvoltage protection, and lightning protection system while using less printed circuit board (PCB) space.

The SMTOAK2 TVS Diode Series is ideal for high-power density applications that require robust protection in a small footprint, including: ICT, Medical, and Industrial DC power supplies; High-power DC bus protection; DC power supplies used in exposed and harsh environments; Power over Ethernet (PoE) ports; Small Cell, Micro Cell, Remote Radio Units (RRU), Baseband Units (BBU); High power density SiC and GAN-based DC/DC converters/power supplies.

The SMTOAK2 TVS Diode Series offers these key benefits: Protects high-cost, high current, high-speed MOSFET/IGBT circuits against inductive kicks with low clamping voltage and high surge rating; Enables designers to achieve robust circuit protection with less PCB space via a modified, compact SMTO-263 surface-mount package 50% smaller than SMTO-218 surface-mounted solutions; Compatible with automated PCB assembly processes reducing costs while saving time;

The SMTOAK2 TVS Diode Series are available in tape and reel format in quantities of 500.

