High-temp, high-ripple current capacitor yields long life

New Yorker Electronics has announced the release of the new New Yorker Electronics has announced the release of the new Vishay BC Components 190 RTL Aluminum Capacitors for increased design flexibility and board space in high-temperature applications. The new Automotive Grade miniature aluminum electrolytic capacitors offer high ripple currents up to 3.36A, operating temperatures to +125°C, and up to 6,000 hours of usable life.

Compared to previous-generation solutions, the Vishay BC Components 190 RTL capacitor series offer lower impedance and 10 to 15% higher ripple current. This allows designers to utilize fewer components, increasing design flexibility, and saving board space. In addition, the AEC-Q200 qualified devices are available in smaller case sizes, ranging from 10mm by 12mm up to 18mm by 35mm. As polarized aluminum electrolytic capacitors with a non-solid electrolyte, the RoHS-compliant devices are ideally suited for smoothing, filtering, and buffering in switch-mode power supplies and DC/DC converters for high temperature industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical and military applications.

Featuring radial leads and a cylindrical aluminum case with pressure relief, insulated with a blue sleeve, the 190 RTL series offers rated voltages up to 50V, capacitance from 100µF to 6800µF, and low maximum impedance down to 0.017 Ω. The series of aluminum electrolytic capacitors are also charged and discharge proof.

Features & Benefits include: High ripple currents up to 3.36A; High-temperature operation to 125°C; Very long useful life of 6,000h at 125°C; AEC-Q200 qualified; Available case sizes ranging from 10mm x 12mm up to 18mm x 35mm; Rated voltages up to 50V; Capacitance from 100µF to 6800µF; Low maximum impedance down to 0.017; Charge- and discharge-proof; RoHS-compliant

As a franchised distributor of Vishay BC Components, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full line of thin film and carbon film MELF resistors, thin film and cermet film chip resistors, leaded metal film and carbon film resistors, thin film chip arrays, and thin and thick film chip fuses, leaded metal film and metal glaze resistors, non-linear and variable components and ceramic, aluminum, and film capacitors.