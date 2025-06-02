High-temperature inductors target flyback, SEPIC, Ćuk, and Zeta power conversion applications

The MSD1514T Series achieves a coupling coefficient of k ≥ 0.97, supporting implementation across multiple circuit topologies including flyback, multi-output buck, SEPIC, Zeta, and Ćuk configurations. The inductors deliver high inductance values, efficiency ratings, and current handling capabilities for power management applications.

In SEPIC topology implementations, the coupled inductor design reduces the required inductance for each winding to half the value needed when using two separate inductors. This configuration enables the selection of components with lower DCR specifications and higher current handling capacity compared to discrete inductor solutions.

The MSD1514T Series has received AEC-Q200 qualification, meeting automotive industry standards for passive components. The high-temperature rating and magnetic shielding characteristics make the series suitable for demanding environmental conditions and space-constrained applications where electromagnetic interference must be minimized.

The magnetic shielding technology incorporated in the MSD_T family reduces external magnetic field interference while maintaining the tight coupling required for efficient power transfer between windings. This design approach supports compact board layouts without compromising electrical performance in adjacent circuits.