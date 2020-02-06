High-temperature SMD power inductors target automotive/industrial uses

Growth in demand for high-temperature automotive and industrial circuitry has sparked Sumida to greatly expand its lineup of AEC-Q200 qualified SMD inductors. In early 2019, Sumida introduced the CDRH50D28B/T150 Series of high temperature shielded drum and ring core inductors, for a range of automotive applications. Five additional package sizes have now been added to the family, with over 50 devices offered overall. The smallest measures 5.3 x 5.0 x 2.8 mm and the largest is 13.1 x 12.8 x 8.0 mm. Inductances range from 0.8 to 680 µH, with DCR as low as 4.5 mW, and a saturation current of up to 31 amps.

As a global leader in wire winding and magnetic technologies, Sumida developed its own Ni-Zn ferrite core technology. Using this material and a special geometric construction allows the CDRH*0D**BT150 Series to be highly space-efficient. DC resistance and saturation current performance are superior to other similar-size devices in the market. At the same time, the ferrite drum and ring core architecture offers very effective magnetic shielding. As automotive circuit densities increase, the effectiveness of this shielding grows in importance, in order to minimize EMI that could interfere with adjacent circuitry.

The custom lead-frame construction with metal compound molding supports the mechanical demands required for the automotive environment and will allow the parts to more than tolerate automotive vibration and shock requirements. On the electrical side, the inductors are so strongly structured that core and wire can withstand a voltage of up to 120 VDC.

Full operating temperature range is -55 °C to 150 °C (including coil’s self-temperature rise) and all 6 families are fully qualified to the Automotive AEC-Q200 reliability test requirements.

Popular automotive applications include ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), LED Headlight Driver Circuits, ADB (Adaptive Driving Beam), AFS (Adaptive Front-lighting System), DC-DC Converters and other automotive applications. These may include ECU, BMS, Navigation systems, Infotainment systems, Hybrid Engine Controls, ABS, or any high-reliability application.

CDRH 0D BT150 Series power inductors are available with 30-day delivery and are in-stock at Digi-Key.