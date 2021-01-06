High-temperature snubberless triacs reduce heat sink needs

STMicroelectronics’ 800V 8H Triacs operate at full rated current up to the maximum junction temperature of 150°C, allowing heatsinks in drives for AC loads to be up to 50% smaller to combine compact dimensions with high reliability.

Suited to industrial, personal care, smart-home, and smart-building applications, the new Triacs leverage ST’s latest Snubberless high-temperature technology to achieve their outstanding ruggedness. With low on-state voltage (V TM ), which ensures high operating efficiency and minimizes self-heating, the devices also have a low leakage current that is stable over time to reduce standby losses. In addition, robust dynamic performance with a high critical turn-off current slope prevents unwanted commutation.

Capable of safely driving inductive loads, the 8H Triacs let designers create rugged and efficient controls for HVAC systems, AC-motor drives, water heaters, room heaters, lighting systems, home appliances, and smart AC plugs.

The complete 8H family spans current ratings from 8A to 30A. The peak off-state voltage of 800V ensures robust performance in AC-line-powered applications including 3-phase equipment operating from up to 400V RMS. The devices benefit from high noise immunity and can withstand voltage fast transients up to 6kV and voltage gradient (dV/dt) up to 2000V/µs across the full junction-temperature range.

ST’s 8H Triacs are in production now, in D2PAK, TO-220AB, and TO-220AB insulated packages, priced from $0.39 for orders of 1000 pieces. Further pricing options are available for larger quantities.