High-Voltage 700/800-V super junction MOSFETs target TVs, LED lighting and fast chargers

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation announced eight new 700V and 800V series high-voltage Super Junction Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (SJ MOSFETs), featuring high performance and efficiency and optimized for TV, LED lighting, and fast charger applications.

MagnaChip began SJ MOSFET development in 2013. Cumulative shipments have now reached 1.5 billion units, and the company’s flagship 600V SJ MOSFETs have been supplied to, among others, the world’s largest TV brand in Korea. MagnaChip is now taking the next step by launching the next generations of high-voltage SJ MOSFETs.

MagnaChip entered the China market and is poised to expand its 700V product offerings to China’s leading TV manufacturers. MagnaChip is taking this step to address market opportunities such as that described by OMDIA, a global market research firm, which ranked three Chinese TV manufacturers in the top five worldwide as of 3Q 2020, in terms of shipments.

The new 800V SJ MOSFETs are designed for indoor LED lighting, fast charger devices, and other industrial applications that have high or unstable input voltages. They feature an embedded Zener diode between gate and source in order to avoid damage from an external surge or electro-static discharge, thereby improving robustness and reliability. Further, MagnaChip has reduced the total gate charge by 30 percent, compared to previous versions, which improves power efficiency and reduces switching loss. The new product family of 800V SJ MOSFETs is efficient and stable, satisfying the latest design requirements from customers.