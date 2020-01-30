High-voltage chip resistors target automotive apps

KOA Speer Electronics introduces the HV73V high voltage flat chip resistor designed specifically for automotive applications. The HV73V features a special inner electrode material that makes the resistor suitable for high voltages. The new HV73V achieves maximum working voltages 2.5 times higher with improved temperature cycling stability compared to standard resistors. The HV73V is available in the following chip sizes and voltages: 0603: 350VAC, 0805: 400VAC, 1206: 800VAC.

KOA Speer’s HV73V offers resistance tolerances of + 0.5%, +1%, +2%, and +5%, a resistance range of 10kΩ – 51MΩ, T.C.R. values of +100ppm/°C and +200ppm/°C, and operating temperatures up to +155°C. The HV73V is AEC-Q200 qualified.

Automotive applications for KOA’s HV73V include Battery Modules, Inverter circuits, DC-DC converters, voltage detection circuits of quick chargers and various circuits where regenerative voltage of a motor is applied.

Lead time is eight weeks. Please contact KOA Speer Electronics for samples or additional information.