High voltage connector system for hybrid and electric vehicles

Automotive manufacturers are more frequently looking for smart and high-performing components able to meet the specific high-voltage requirements found in next generation hybrid and electric vehicles. To meet this need, TE Connectivity has developed the HC-STAK 25 High Voltage (HV) Interconnection System, a compact, robust and reliable high-performance connector solution to efficiently carry power from the battery pack to the drive motors.

“We’re constantly working to meet customer needs by optimizing the design of our products to provide an enhanced electro-mobility experience for the driver,” said Gautham Kadhirvel, product manager at TE. “Leveraging decades of expertise and experience in HV connection technology, the HC-STAK interconnection system is a great example of this.”

TE’s HC-STAK 25 interconnection system addresses the challenges in hybrid and electric vehicles such as the ability to reliably handle high power surges during swift acceleration throughout the lifetime of the vehicle while providing an optimum component design in terms of compact and flexible packaging geometry, weight and cost. In addition to its compact size, the HC-STAK 25 interconnection system with its double-ended fork contacts, is scalable and capable of reliable high-power distribution to each aggregate throughout the lifetime of the vehicle. It is a pre-assembled plug and is compatible with aluminum and copper for ease of use and, at the same time, meets touch-proof safety requirements in accordance with IP2XB, IP67/IP6K9K sealing and V0 flammability.

HC-STAK 25 HV interconnection system was designed for vehicle and system manufacturers in automotive as well as industrial and commercial transportation. For more information on TE Connectivity’s hybrid and electric mobility solutions, visit here.

TE Connectivity

www.te.com