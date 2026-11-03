High-voltage contactors target 1000 V and 1500 V systems

TDK Corporation has introduced the HVC28 and HVC29 series of gas-filled high-voltage DC contactors with continuous-current ratings from 300 A to 600 A, 12 V or 24 V single-coil drive and optional normally closed mirror contact for state feedback. The HVC28 is rated for up to 1000 V DC with 16 kA short-circuit handling for 5 ms for xEV battery disconnect units and high-voltage junction boxes while the HVC29 supports up to 1500 V DC with 6 kA for 5 ms for energy storage systems, solid-state transformers, UPS systems and AI data-center power architectures.