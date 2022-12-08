High-voltage fuses target EV, hybrid, eMobility apps

Bel Power announced the availability of a new line of automotive fuses, most suitable for eMobility applications seen in electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid vehicles, and electrical energy storage (EES). The release of this line makes Bel the only supplier in the industry showing a complete 500V and 1000V offering on their website, building upon their current automotive offering and further solidifying their commitment to the future of the automotive and EV markets.

With Bel’s EV fuses, customers can design and develop a variety of end products, which include battery modules, battery packs, battery junction boxes, battery chargers, charging stations, auxiliary circuits, and more. The high-voltage fuses are self-certified and meet various stringent automotive requirements.

Products in this series include 0AFG, 0AKH, 0AKK, 0AKL, 0AKM, 0AKN, 0AKR, 0AKS, 0ALA, 0ALE. The products are to be made available through distribution beginning December 2022.