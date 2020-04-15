High-voltage GaN devices now available in 240 mΩ 650 V and 35 mΩ 650 V

Transphorm Inc. announced availability of its Gen IV GaN platform. Transphorm’s latest technology offers notable advancements in performance, designability, and cost when compared to its previous GaN generations. Related, Transphorm also announced today that Gen IV and future platform generations will be called SuperGaN technologies.
The first JEDEC-qualified SuperGaN device will be the TP65H300G4LSG, a 240 mΩ 650 V GaN FET in a PQFN88 package. The second SuperGaN device is the TP65H035G4WS, a 35 mΩ 650 V GaN FET in a TO-247 package. These devices are currently sampling and will be available Q2 and Q3 respectively. Target applications include adapters, servers, telecommunications, broad industrial, and renewables. System designers can assess the technology in Transphorm’s 4 kW bridgeless totem pole AC-DC evaluation board, the TDTTP4000W066C-KIT.
When designing Gen IV, Transphorm’s engineering team drew on learnings from production ramps of previous products, coupled with a constant drive for performance, manufacturability, and cost reduction to design a new product with ultimate simplicity and substantial improvements. The new platform’s patented technology delivers benefits that augment Transphorm’s intrinsic GaN performance and simplicity both in assembly and applications, which is the catalyst for the SuperGaN brand.
Driven by its patented technology, SuperGaN Gen IV benefits include:
- Increased Performance: Gen IV provides a flatter and higher efficiency curve with an improved Figure of Merit (RON*QOSS) of approximately 10 percent.
- Easier Designability: Gen IV offers increased simplicity of design-in by removing the need for a switching node snubber at high operation currents.
- Enhanced Inrush Current Capability (di/dt): Gen IV removes the switching current limits for the built-in freewheeling diode function in half bridges.
- Reduced Device Cost: Gen IV’s design innovations and patented technology simplify device assembly, too. The resulting cost adjustments continue to bring Transphorm’s GaN closer to Silicon transistor pricing.
- Proven Robustness/Reliability: Gen IV’s 35 mΩ FET offers the same gate robustness of +/- 20 Vmax and noise immunity of 4 V that is currently delivered by Transphorm’s Gen III devices.