High-voltage GaN devices now available in 240 mΩ 650 V and 35 mΩ 650 V

Transphorm Inc. announced availability of its Gen IV GaN platform. Transphorm’s latest technology offers notable advancements in performance, designability, and cost when compared to its previous GaN generations. Related, Transphorm also announced today that Gen IV and future platform generations will be called SuperGaN technologies.

The first JEDEC-qualified SuperGaN device will be the TP65H300G4LSG, a 240 mΩ 650 V GaN FET in a PQFN88 package. The second SuperGaN device is the TP65H035G4WS, a 35 mΩ 650 V GaN FET in a TO-247 package. These devices are currently sampling and will be available Q2 and Q3 respectively. Target applications include adapters, servers, telecommunications, broad industrial, and renewables. System designers can assess the technology in Transphorm’s 4 kW bridgeless totem pole AC-DC evaluation board, the TDTTP4000W066C-KIT.

When designing Gen IV, Transphorm’s engineering team drew on learnings from production ramps of previous products, coupled with a constant drive for performance, manufacturability, and cost reduction to design a new product with ultimate simplicity and substantial improvements. The new platform’s patented technology delivers benefits that augment Transphorm’s intrinsic GaN performance and simplicity both in assembly and applications, which is the catalyst for the SuperGaN brand.

Driven by its patented technology, SuperGaN Gen IV benefits include: