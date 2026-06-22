High-voltage inductors support 1.5 kV isolation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has introduced the IHDV-0808AC-3A, IHDV-1008BB-3A, IHDV-0808AC-30 and IHDV-1008BB-30 high-voltage power inductors for automotive, energy and industrial systems that require 1.5 kV isolation. Available in 20 mm x 14 mm x 14 mm and 25 mm x 20 mm x 23 mm case sizes, the devices support continuous operation to 180 °C, offer 1.9 µH or 10 µH inductance, handle 30 A heat rating current and provide soft saturation with transient in-rush current capability up to five times heat rating current. The inductors are intended for on-board chargers, battery-charging circuits, power factor correction and high-voltage DC battery filtering, with AEC-Q200 qualification offered on the automotive-grade versions and added support pins for shock and vibration resistance.