High-voltage isolation supports robust gate driving

Diodes Incorporated has released the API21550/API21552 series within its RobustISO™ family of isolated gate drivers. The dual-channel devices are designed for motor drives, solar inverters, battery management systems, servers, industrial infrastructure and high-voltage DC-DC converters, with up to 13kVRMS isolation breakdown voltage, 150V/ns CMTI and up to 4A source and 6A sink peak current. The series includes adjustable deadtime on the API21550, dual independent outputs on the API21552 and automotive-compliant versions, API21550Q/API21552Q.