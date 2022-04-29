High-voltage, long-life dry reed relays rated up to 200 W

Pickering Electronics has released yet another high voltage relay within the unique Pickering Electronics has released yet another high voltage relay within the unique Series 67 range . Now available with the highest power switch in the Pickering portfolio, rated up to an impressive 200W. With a stand-off voltage of up to 8 kV, and capable of 6kV switching with a power rating of 200W, Series 67 relays are constructed using a lead frame in a Single-in-Line (SIL) format and feature former-less coils which results in a smaller package than is usual for this type of device.

Series 67 dry reed relays feature PCB connections to both switch and coil. Similarly rated sister devices in Pickering’s Series 68 family have PCB connections to the coil and flying leads to the switch which separates the high voltage away from the PCB.

Devices are available with 5, 12, and 24V coils with optional internal diode, and in 1 Form A and 1 Form C configurations. Other voltages can be supplied to special orders as can variations in the lead length of the Series 68 type.

The Series 67 dry reed relays suit high voltage applications including electro solar and cable testing.