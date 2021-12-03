High-voltage MOSFETs feature fast body diodes, low resistance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited announced the release of 600V Low Ohmic and Fast Body Diode αMOS5 Super Junction MOSFETs Family. αMOS5 is AOS’s latest generation of high voltage MOSFET, designed to meet the high efficiency and high-density needs for Quick Charger, Adapter, PC Power, Server, Industrial Power, Telecom, and Hyperscale Datacenter applications.

The first product released – AOK040A60 is a 600V 40mOhm aMOS5 low ohmic device with the industry-standard TO-247 package tailored to address the thermal challenges of today’s high-power AC/DC, DC/DC, and Inverter stages. As the EU ERP Lot9 regulation pushes the efficiency of single PSUs to Titanium level, AOS aMOS5 600V low ohmic family provides an ideal solution for single, interleaved, dual boost, totem-pole, and Vienna PFCs, as well as other hard-switching topologies. The 40mOhm product, followed by our upcoming 31mOhm, 65mOhm, and 80mOhm products, will provide customers with multiple choices to deal with different power ratings and efficiency requirements. The optimized capacitance of AOK040A60 will provide customers the best hard and soft switching performances, with fast turn-on/turn-off behaviors while avoiding the risks of self-turn-on or shoot-through, thanks to AOS’s silicon design and process know-how.

The second product released – AOK042A60FD is a 600V 42mOhm FRD (Fast Body Diode) device, designed to handle the repetitive hard commutation scenario, where the MOSFET’s freewheeling body diode is reversely recovered in HB (half-bridge) or FB (full bridge) topologies. The aMOS5 600V FRD solution will further increase the system reliability as the right-fit solution for HB/FB topologies where hard switching happens during abnormal operations, such as short-circuit or start-up transients. The low Qrr of AOK042A60FD will help significantly reduce the losses during reverse recovery.

Besides Server and Telecom power supplies, the AOK040A60, AOK042A60FD, and their derivatives will also target the demanding EV DC charging and Solar Inverter applications.

The 600V aMOS5 family will have a portfolio expansion including more low ohmic and FRD products coming Q1’2022. As with most of our aMOS5 products, these new devices will also be fabricated in 300mm facilities, providing better supply elasticity during the global power semiconductor shortage.

The AOK040A60 (600V 40mOhm TO-247) and AOK042A60FD (600V 42mOhm TO-247) are immediately available in production quantities with a lead-time of 24 weeks. The unit price in 1000-piece quantities is $9.54 for AOK040A60 and $10.47 for AOK042A60FD.