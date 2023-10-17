High-voltage reed relays measure just 17.2 x 10.5 x 8.5

Standex Electronics introduces a brand new MHV series of miniature high voltage reed relays. This surface mount device (SMD) series body measures only L17.2 mm x W10.5 mm x H8.5 mm. Making the MHV series the smallest in the entire high-voltage offering.

These Reed Relays are designed to switch system voltage levels up to 1kVDC and withstand even higher breakdown voltages with a minimum of 3kVDC while ensuring low leakage currents. The MHV combines excellent electrical and thermal properties in combination with the compact design.

The MHV’s efficient power consumption, coupled with its high voltage, low leakage current, and high isolation properties, make this series ideal in any device containing a battery management system. MHV relays are particularly suitable where isolation measurements between low and high-voltage circuits are frequently monitored. Typical applications include electric vehicles, photovoltaic systems, test and measurement, and medical equipment.