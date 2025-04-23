High voltage available in tolerances down to 0.5% with 100 ppm TCR

Stackpole Electronics Inc. is excited to announce the release of its new Stackpole Electronics Inc. is excited to announce the release of its new RVCU series of high-voltage thick film resistors. These resistors are designed to offer exceptional stability at different voltages, known as Voltage Coefficient of Resistance (VCR), making them ideal for applications that require stable VCR.

The RVCU series features a low specified VCR of 25 ppm to 50 ppm, depending on the resistance value. The working voltage of the RVCU ranges from 800V in the 1206 size to 3000V for the 2512 size, significantly higher than the typical voltage rating of most chip resistors of the same size, which is usually only a few hundred volts. Additionally, the AEC-compliant RVCU is available in tolerances as low as 0.5% and in 100 ppm TCR. The robust structure of the RVCU is anti-sulfur and meets the requirements of IEC-62368 for A/V and communications equipment for values from 75K to 27Meg ohm.

The RVCU series is an excellent choice for commercial high voltage LED lighting, medical devices, audio and video equipment, communications systems, test and measurement equipment, and voltage dividers for high voltage transmission and control.

Pricing for the RVCU series depends on size, resistance value, and tolerance. For specific pricing, please contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distribution partners.