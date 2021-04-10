High-voltage superjunction MOSFETs deliver 10 m Ω RDS(on)

In applications where MOSFETs are switched at low frequency, high-power product designs must meet several key characteristics: They have to minimize conduction losses, provide optimal thermal behavior, and enable more compact and lighter systems – all while maintaining the highest quality at a low cost. To meet these requirements, Infineon Technologies AG is enhancing the 600 V CoolMOS S7 family with two new optimized devices for static switching applications: the industrial-grade CoolMOS S7 10 mΩ and the automotive-grade CoolMOS S7A.

The CoolMOS S7 10 mΩ has a unique low on-resistance (R DS(on) ) for 600 V superjunction MOSFETs, making it ideal for applications where minimal conduction losses are critical, such as off-the-shelf solid-state relays (SSR). In contrast, the automotive-grade CoolMOS S7A addresses system performance requirements set by solid-state circuit breakers (SSCB) and diode paralleling/replacement for high power/performance designs in automotive applications, such as the High Voltage (HV) eFUSE, HV eDisconnect battery disconnect switch, as well as on-board chargers.

The product family has been developed by optimizing the renowned CoolMOS 7 technology platform. To achieve this, the device has been enhanced for static switching and high current applications. As a result, the new devices can offer the best price-performance ratio at the highest quality standards, placing even greater emphasis on conduction performance, energy efficiency, power density, and improved thermal resistance.

The CoolMOS S7 10 mΩ and CoolMOS S7A chips come with the lowest R DS(on) in the market and best-in-class R DS(on) x A x cost. Additionally, they have been integrated into an innovative top-side cooled (TSC) QDPAK SMD package, which offers excellent thermal behavior, making it a smaller alternative to THD devices such as TO-247. Moreover, with moving from THD to a surface-mounted device with QDPAK, a 94 percent reduction of height can be achieved, enabling higher power density solutions. With the low conduction losses of the CoolMOS™ S7 10 mΩ and the CoolMOS S7A, designers can limit the size of heat sinks up to 80 percent and extend the current and voltage ratings without altering the form factor.

The CoolMOS S7 10 mΩ and CoolMOS S7A devices can be ordered now in a TSC QDPAK package (HDSOP-22-1).